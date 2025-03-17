Iran ends house arrest of opposition leader Karroubi: media

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have ordered the release of prominent opposition leader Mehdi Karroubi, who has been under house arrest since 2011, local media reported Monday.

The 87-year-old, together with former premier Mir Hossein Mousavi, led the “Green Movement” that contested Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s re-election as president in 2009.

He was placed under house arrest in February 2011 following accusations of orchestrating street protests.

“My father’s detention is over in accordance with the order of the head of the judiciary,” his son, Hossein, was quoted as saying by ISNA news agency.

He said the restriction on his father’s movement had been lifted but security forces would remain at the residence until April 9 for “safety concerns”.

Iran’s judiciary has yet to confirm his release.

The Green Movement protests of 2009 saw dozens of people killed and hundreds arrested, according to rights groups.

Karroubi backed the candidacy of Iran’s current president, Masoud Pezeshkian, who took office in July last year.

In September, Pezeshkian said the issue surrounding Karroubi’s case “has been resolved”.