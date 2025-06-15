Iran FM says Israel sought to ‘derail’ nuclear talks with attacks

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Israel’s attack on his country this week sought to “derail” nuclear talks with the United States.

“It is entirely clear that the Israeli regime does not want any agreement on the nuclear issue. It does not want negotiations and does not seek diplomacy,” Araghchi told foreign diplomats, saying the attack launched on Friday was an “attempt to undermine diplomacy and derail negotiations”.

Iran’s Foreign Minister said that Tehran is open to a nuclear deal that would ensure it cannot acquire atomic weapons but will not agree to abandon its “rights”.

“We are prepared for any agreement aimed at ensuring Iran does not pursue nuclear weapons,” Araghchi told foreign diplomats, adding that Tehran would not accept any deal that “deprives Iran of its nuclear rights”.

Araghchi said that Israel had “crossed a new red line” by targeting Iran’s nuclear sites in strikes that began on Friday.

“The Zionist regime crossed a new red line in international law, and it was attacking nuclear facilities,” said Araghchi during a meeting with foreign diplomats broadcast on state TV.

He said Israeli attack on the Gulf refinery has been an attempt to expand the war.