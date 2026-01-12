Iran govt declares three days of national mourning for 'martyrs'

PARIS: The Iranian government on Sunday declared three days of national mourning for “martyrs” including members of the security forces killed in two weeks of protests, state television said.

The government described the fight against “riots” as an “Iranian national resistance battle against America and the Zionist regime”, Iranian term for Israel, which the Islamic republic does not recognise.

President Masoud Pezeshkian urged people to take part in a “national resistance march” of nationwide rallies on Monday to denounce the violence, which the government said was committed by “urban terrorist criminals”, state television reported.

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that Iran’s leadership had called him seeking “to negotiate” after he repeatedly threatened to intervene militarily if Tehran killed protesters.

For two weeks, Iran has been rocked by a protest movement that has swelled in spite of a crackdown.

Initially sparked by anger over the rising cost of living, the demonstrations have evolved into a serious challenge of the theocratic system in place since the 1979 revolution.

“The leaders of Iran called” yesterday, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that “a meeting is being set up… They want to negotiate.”

He added, however, that “we may have to act before a meeting”.

The Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR) said it confirmed the killing of at least 192 protesters but that the actual toll could be much higher.

State TV has aired images of burning buildings, including a mosque, as well as funeral processions for security personnel.