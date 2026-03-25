Iran Guards say fired missiles at Israel, Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain: state TV

Tehran: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had fired missiles at Israel as well as military bases hosting US forces in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain, Iranian state television reported on Wednesday.

A Guards statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB said that “targets in the heart of the occupied territories”, meaning Israel, and US military bases in the region “were struck by precision-guided liquid- and solid-fuel missile systems and attack drones”.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti air defences responded to missile and drone attacks early Wednesday, the army said, as Iran continues strikes on Gulf nations in the nearly four-week regional war.

“Kuwaiti air defences are currently responding to hostile missile and drone attacks,” the army posted on X, after authorities had announced drone attacks including one that sparked a fire at the country’s main international airport.

Earlier, Pakistan welcomed ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Middle East and has offered to host negotiations to reduce tensions in the region.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, has said that Pakistan supports initiatives promoting a ceasefire, peace, and stability.

“Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in region and beyond,” Shehbaz Sharif said.