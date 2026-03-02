Iran Guards say targeted Israel PM Netanyahu's office

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Monday their missile attacks have targeted the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the headquarters of the Israeli air force commander.

“The office of the criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime and the headquarters of the regime’s air force commander were targeted,” the Guards said in a statement carried by Fars news agency.

It said Khaybar missiles were used in the attack.

Vessel in Bahrain port struck by ‘unknown projectiles’

A ship was hit at a Bahrain port Monday, causing a fire that was extinguished and no casualties, a British maritime security agency reported, as Iran presses its retaliation campaign in the Gulf.

“UKMTO received a report of an incident in the Port of Bahrain. The Company Security Officer reported that the vessel had been struck by two unknown projectiles causing a fire. The fire has been extinguished, and the vessel remains in port. All members of the ships crew are safe and have evacuated the vessel,” the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

Smoke rises from US embassy in Kuwait

Black smoke rose from the US embassy in Kuwait on Monday, an AFP correspondent saw, while US warplanes crashed without causing casualties, as Iran pressed on with a third day of retaliation in the Gulf.

A US base and a power station were also targeted, in what was the most dramatic escalation for the small Gulf country in decades, after the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and Baghdad’s attempt to take over Kuwait in 1990.

The embassy in Kuwait did not announce it had been hit, but issued a security alert urging people to stay away.

The defence ministry also said “several” US warplanes crashed but all crew survived and were in stable condition. It added that authorities were investigating the incident.

“Authorities immediately initiated search and rescue operations, evacuating the crews and transporting them to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment,” the ministry said, adding that their condition was stable.