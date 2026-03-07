Iran Guards say 'waiting' for US forces at Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Saturday they were waiting for US forces to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway where traffic remains strangled as the regional war rages.

“We are waiting for their presence,” said Guards spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini, after the US energy secretary announced, the Navy was preparing to escort ships through the strait “as soon as it’s reasonable to do it”.

“We recommend that before making any decision, the Americans remember the fire of the American supertanker Bridgeton in 1987 and the oil tankers that were recently targeted,” Naini said, according to Fars news agency.

Iran: launched ‘massive’ drone strikes at Israel, US bases

Iran’s army said Saturday its navy had launched a wave of drone attacks targeting Israel as well as US bases in the UAE and Kuwait, as the regional war raged into its second week.

“The Iranian Navy targeted American bases and occupied territories with a massive wave of drone attacks,” the army said in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.

It said the targets included the UAE’s Al Minhad base and another in Kuwait, as well as a “strategic facility” in Israel.