Pakistan says Iran has a right to self-defense against Israeli aggression

ISLAMABAD: Strongly condemning the unjustified and illegitimate aggression by Israel against Iran, Pakistan on Thursday urged the international community and the United Nations to bear the responsibility to uphold international law, stop this aggression immediately, and hold the aggressor accountable for its actions, ARY News reported quoting MoFA.

“The Israeli military strikes violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Iran has a right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in his weekly press briefing.

He said Pakistan stood in resolute solidarity with the people of Iran and unequivocally denounced these blatant provocations, which constituted a grave danger and a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, with serious implications.

The FO Spokesperson highlighted that in light of the rapidly evolving regional developments and the unprecedented escalation of tensions in the Middle East, particularly owing to the ongoing military aggression of Israel against Iran, the foreign ministers of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, the Republic of Chad, the Union of the Comoros, the Republic of Djibouti, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Iraq, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the State of Libya, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Republic of Sudan, the Republic of Turkey, the Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates categorically rejected and condemned Israel’s recent attacks on Iran since June 13, 2025, while emphasizing the necessity of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, adhering to principles of good neighborliness, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

He said that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held telephonic conversations with the foreign ministers of Iran, Sayyid Abbas Araghchi; Turkiye, Hakan Fidan; Egypt; Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy.

The leaders expressed deep concern over the deteriorating regional situation. They reaffirmed their commitment to work closely for maintaining peace and stability in the region and beyond. The deputy PM highlighted the serious threats to peace and stability in the region stemming from Israel’s unjustified attacks on Iran. Leaders stressed the need to defuse tensions and prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile, Shafqat Ali Khan informed that Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch inaugurated the regional consultations on responsible AI in the military domain in Islamabad on June 17, 2025. In her keynote remarks, the Foreign Secretary, inter alia, underscored that military AI is transforming warfare, but legal and political frameworks are lagging behind. This transformation is unfolding in a deeply fragile international landscape and is lowering the threshold for the use of force.

Further he added that the deputy PM Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of ongoing assistance provided by Pakistan to the Palestinian people on June 14, 2025.

The DPM/FM expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank resulting from Israel’s blatant violation of human rights.

Furthermore, he added Ishaq Dar chaired another high-level meeting on June 13, 2025, to review preparations for the forthcoming 12th session of the Pakistan-UAE Joint Ministerial Commission, to be held in Abu Dhabi on June 24, 2025.

The fifth round of the Pakistan-European Union dialogue on non-proliferation and disarmament was held in Islamabad on June 12, 2025.

The spokesperson added that both sides engaged in a comprehensive exchange of views on issues related to international and regional peace, security, and strategic stability.

He emphasized that the Indian authorities continue to impose different curbs in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir which they carried on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. The local people were not allowed to congregate at Srinagar’s historic Jama Masjid and Eidgah for Eid prayers. The prayer leader and prominent Kashmiri leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was also placed under house arrest.

“We urge the Indian authorities to respect the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people and grant them their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” he added