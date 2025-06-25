web analytics
Iran to hold top commanders, scientists’ funeral on Saturday

By AFP
TOP NEWS

TEHRAN: Iran will hold on Saturday state funerals for senior military commanders and top scientists killed during the country’s 12-day war with Israel, official media said.

“The national funeral ceremony for… commanders and scientists martyred in the Zionist regime’s aggression will be held on Saturday from 8:00 am (0430 GMT)” in Tehran, state news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday, a day after a ceasefire took hold.

IRNA also reported that Hossein Salami, the Revolutionary Guards chief killed by Israel on the war’s first day, will be laid to rest on Thursday in central Iran.

Israel on June 13 launched a major bombardment campaign targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites and killing top officials including Salami, who was close to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Residential areas have also been hit in the fighting, with the health ministry in Tehran reporting at least 610 civilians killed and more than 4,700 wounded.

Iran’s retaliatory attacks on Israel have killed 28 people, according to official figures.

