Yakjehti Council announces to observe ‘Victory Day’ in Pakistan over Iran-Israel ceasefire

LAHORE: A coalition of Pakistan’s Islamist parties, Milli Yakjehti Council, announced on Wednesday that it will observe “Victory Day” on June 27, 2025 (Friday) to celebrate what it described as Iran’s victory over Israel following the ceasefire between the two countries.

The Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC), an alliance of 27 religious-political parties, held a meeting chaired by Dr. Sahibzada Abul Khair, attended by various party leaders.

In a joint declaration issued by the MYC Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, the council welcomed what it called the triumph of the Iranian leadership and people in the conflict.

The declaration congratulated the Iranian nation for what it described as a “glorious victory,” as well as their “steadfastness, courage, and bravery.” It announced that rallies would be held across Pakistan on June 27 under the slogan – “Long live Iran and Pakistan.”

The council strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing attacks in Gaza, calling it a unilateral and genocidal war against Palestinians. It stated that Israel has failed in its objectives and is now resorting to the mass killing of innocent civilians, including women and children.

The MYC also expressed solidarity with Hamas and other Palestinian resistance fighters, commending their courage and resilience in the face of Israeli aggression.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel is “NOW IN EFFECT.” “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed gratitude toward the Iranian armed forces who punished Israel for its aggression until the very last minute.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has reiterated that airstrikes obliterated Iran’s nuclear program while rejecting the minimal damage reports.

In an interview on the sidelines of the NATO Summit, Donald Trump stated that under no circumstances will Iran be allowed to enrich uranium.

According to Donald Trump, there is now “nothing left but destruction” at Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, asserting that the US had destroyed installations built nearly 30 stories underground.

He revealed that Iran had invested billions of dollars in its nuclear program, but warned that any renewed attempt to restore those facilities would be met with further military action.