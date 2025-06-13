UN conference on Israel-Palestinian issue postponed after attack on Iran, sources say

PARIS: A United Nations (UN) conference co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia aimed at forging a roadmap towards a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians has been postponed after Israel launched a military attack on Iran, two sources said on Friday.

A Western diplomatic source in Riyadh said the Saudi-French conference would be postponed, partly because of the strikes on Iran. A second source familiar with the situation said some delegations from the Middle East would not, or could not, come because of the developments.

France and Saudi Arabia had been set to host the high-level gathering between June 17-20 in New York, aiming to lay out the parameters for a roadmap to a Palestinian state, while ensuring Israel’s security.

President Emmanuel Macron, who had been set to attend on June 18, has previously suggested France could recognise a Palestinian state in Israeli-occupied territories at the conference, a move opposed by Israel.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration sent a diplomatic cable earlier this week to discourage governments around the world from attending the conference, according to a U.S. cable seen by Reuters.

Saudi Arabia’s government media office did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. France’s foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Macron is scheduled to hold a press conference later on Friday, where he is expected to talk about the Israeli strike on Iran and the situation in the Middle East.