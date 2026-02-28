Iran-Israel conflict: Pakistan issues Iran travel advisory for citizens

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has advised its nationals to avoid unnecessary travel of Iran after recent Israeli missile attacks against the country.

Israel has launched a missile attack against Iran, the Israeli defence minister said on Saturday.

In a travel advisory Foreign Office in Islamabad has asked citizens to avoid unnecessary travel of neighboring Iran in the interest of their safety and protection.

“Pakistani nationals present in Iran should avoid unnecessary movement and keep contact with Pakistani missions,” a spokesperson of the foreign office advised.

Israel’s defence ministry on Saturday claimed a “preemptive strike” against Iran.

“The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran. Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared a special and immediate state of emergency throughout the country,” read a statement from his ministry.