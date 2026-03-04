Iran killed at least 650 US soldiers so far, claims IRGC

Following US and Israeli aggression, Iran says it has continued targeting American bases across the Middle East.

Arab media reported that a US installation near Baghdad airport was struck by a drone. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence stated that two cruise missiles were intercepted south of Riyadh.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed that significant casualties were inflicted on US forces, alleging that 650 American personnel have been killed or injured so far.

It said that during the first two days of retaliatory operations, US forces suffered substantial human and material losses.

An Iranian spokesperson further claimed that the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain was targeted multiple times with missiles and drones, resulting in 160 personnel being killed or wounded at American bases there.

The spokesperson also alleged that a US military support vessel sustained serious damage and that four cruise missiles were fired at the USS Abraham Lincoln, after which it reportedly withdrew towards the Indian Ocean.

There has been no independent confirmation of these claims from US authorities.

Israeli and U.S. forces have pounded targets across Iran and are prompting Iranian retaliatory strikes around the Gulf.

However, the U.S. military said Tuesday evening that it has “severely degraded” Iran’s air defenses and destroyed hundreds of Iran’s ballistic missiles, launchers and drones.

Nonetheless, the conflict has spread to Lebanon, rattled global markets and have sent oil prices sharply higher, with tens of thousands of people stranded across the Gulf with few options for leaving.