Iranian missile attack injures at least 47 Israelis: Rescuers

Israel’s Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service has confirmed that at least 47 people were injured in the latest round of Iranian missile strikes, including several civilians hurt while seeking shelter during the bombardment.

In a statement issued Thursday, MDA said three individuals remain in critical condition, while two others suffered moderate injuries.

An additional 42 people sustained minor wounds, primarily from shrapnel and blast trauma. The rescue service also noted that 18 civilians were injured while fleeing to bomb shelters.

The updated toll follows a sustained barrage of Iranian missiles and drones that targeted multiple locations across Israeli-occupied territories this week in response to deadly Israeli strikes in Iran.

Iranian media reported a new salvo of missiles fired at Israel Thursday, as the rivals traded fire for seventh day of the conflict after Israeli strikes on Iran on last Friday.

“The missiles roared over Tel Aviv,” the Iranian news agency Fars reported, while state television broadcast live images of the commercial hub.

Sirens sounded across Israel early Thursday as the Israeli military said it detected incoming missiles from Iran.

“A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel,” the military said in a post on Telegram.