Iran says next round of nuclear talks with US in Rome

TEHRAN: Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, said a fourth round of nuclear talks with the United States, mediated by Oman, would be held in on Saturday in Rome.

“The next round of negotiations will take place in Rome,” the foreign minister said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Araghchi said Iranian officials would also meet on Friday with representatives from Britain, France and Germany — all parties to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran had earlier proposed meeting the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal possibly in Rome this Friday if talks resume with the United States.

Iran is looking to build on the momentum of nuclear negotiations with the United States that resumed in Oman on Saturday and after talks with Russia and China last week.

Omani officials earlier said a new round of U.S.-Iran talks could be held on May 3 in Europe.

Iran’s reach out to Britain, France and Germany, known as the E3, suggests Tehran is keeping its options open, but also wants to assess where the Europeans stand on the possible re-imposition of U.N. sanctions before October, when a resolution ratifying the 2015 accord expires.

Two E3 diplomats and a Western diplomat said Iran had communicated after last Saturday’s talks with the United States a proposal to meet possibly in Rome on Friday.

The second round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran took place in Rome with Iran saying serious differences remained.

“It is important to remain on the same page with all parties to the 2015 deal. Therefore, meeting the E3 countries this week ahead of the next round of talks with Americans would be useful,” said the Iranian official.