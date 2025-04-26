Iran offers mediation in India-Pakistan conflict as Pahalgam attack heightens tensions

TEHRAN: Iran has offered Pakistan to act as a mediator in its conflict with India, Tehran’s foreign ministry said Saturday, after an attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), heightened tensions between the two Asian neighbours.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi “declared Iran’s readiness to extend its goodwill efforts to help reduce tensions” in a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, the foreign ministry said. Araghchi has said on X that his country was “ready to use its good offices” to resolve the conflict.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held telephone conversations with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and rejected India’s baseless allegations.

Ishaq briefed them recent developments in Pakistan-India relations and cautioned against any further escalatory move by India and appreciated the efforts of Iran to diffuse the situation in the region.

According to a post made by Ishaq Dar on X, he and his Saudi counterpart decided to continue coordinating and consulting on the current regional developments. In the conversation, Ishaq Dar wished all the success for the Iran-US dialogue to be held in Muscat on Saturday.

Read More: Pakistan open to neutral, credible probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

Meawhile, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday while reiterating Pakistan’s strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, said that Pakistan as a responsible country was open to participate ‘in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation’ into Pahalgam incident, ARY News reported.

He said contrary to it on the Eastern border, their neighbour continued a pattern of exploitation and levelling of baseless allegations and false accusations without credible investigation or verifiable evidences in the recent tragedy of Pahalgam which was ‘yet another example of this perpetual blame game which must come to a grinding halt.’

Addressing a passing out parade of Pakistan Military Academy cadets, the prime minister said that water had been a vital national interest of Pakistan and lifeline for its 240 million people and “Let there be no doubt at all that its availability would be safeguarded at all costs and circumstances.”

In an apparent reference to India’s announcement of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, the prime minister said “Any attempt to stop, reduce and divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty will be responded to with full force and might and no one should remain under any kind of false impression and confusion.”