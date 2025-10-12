Iran offers support to ease Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions

TEHRAN: Iran has expressed concern over rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, urging both neighboring countries to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue.

According to Tasnim News, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, in a statement on Sunday, stressed the importance of respecting each other’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

He called on both sides to immediately initiate talks to de-escalate the situation and address disputes through diplomatic channels.

Baqaei underscored Iran’s commitment to peace and stability in the region, stating that Tehran stands ready to offer any assistance necessary to help reduce tensions between the two Muslim neighbors.

Read More: Pakistan ‘captures’ 19 Afghan posts in retaliation to unprovoked aggression along border

Meanwhile, in response to unprovoked aggression from across the Afghan border, the Pakistan Army has successfully taken control of 19 Afghan posts, security sources confirmed on Saturday.

According to reports, Pakistani forces launched a decisive and powerful counter-offensive after Afghan troops carried out provocative attacks along the frontier, inflicting heavy damage and forcing Afghan units to retreat.

Security officials revealed that Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes were highly precise and effective, compelling Afghanistan to request a halt in hostilities, a proposal that Pakistan firmly rejected.

Visual footage from the Leuband area of Qila Abdullah sector shows an Afghan post being destroyed by targeted artillery fire, with the position completely obliterated in the ensuing bombardment.