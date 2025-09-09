Iran, Pakistan launch direct flights to boost connectivity

ISLAMABAD: In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral ties, Iran and Pakistan announced the launch of direct flights between Tehran and Islamabad, aimed at improving connectivity, boosting tourism, and strengthening economic cooperation.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, who hailed the move as a “milestone” in air transportation cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that the agreement was finalized following the recent visit of Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezhakian, and credited the successful outcome to the support and follow-up by stakeholders on both sides.

“With the valued support and follow-up of stakeholders from both sides, a comprehensive agreement was successfully reached in the field of air transportation,” the envoy said.

Operated by Iran AirTour, the new direct flight is expected to enhance tourism, promote people-to-people contacts, and boost business exchanges between the two countries.

Ambassador Moghadam expressed his appreciation to the Government of Pakistan for its cooperation and congratulated the people of both nations, especially the tourism and business communities, on this landmark development.

He expressed optimism that the new service would lead to a surge in Iranian tourists visiting Pakistan’s scenic destinations and cultural sites, further deepening ties between the two nations.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has welcomed the direct flights between Tehran and Islamabad, appreciating it as a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations.

In a statement issued Tuesday, ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi congratulated the people of Iran and Pakistan, along with stakeholders in the tourism and business sectors, on the launch of the service.

“This direct flight will play a vital role in promoting tourism, facilitating people-to-people exchanges, and enhancing business interactions between the two countries,” he said.

Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Senior Vice President ICCI, expressed hope that tourism between the two nations would now flourish, especially with more Iranian citizens exploring Pakistan’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.