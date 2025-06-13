Hamas: Iran paying the price for supporting Palestinian resistance

DOHA: Palestinian militant group Hamas on Friday condemned Israeli strikes on Iran’s military and nuclear facilities, warning they could “destabilise the region”.

“This aggression constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens to destabilise the region,” said the Iran-backed militant group, whose October 2023 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war. “Today, Iran is paying the price for its steadfast stance in support of Palestine and its resistance,” it added.

Read More: Mossad operated drone base inside Iran to target missile threats

Israeli intelligence agency Mossad operated a drone base inside Iran to target missile threats, a report of The Times of Israel claimed.

According to The Times of Israel report, the operation targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure was the result of years of secret planning and coordination between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Mossad intelligence agency, a security official claimed.

According to further claims in report, Mossad agents established a clandestine drone base near Tehran. The drones stationed there were activated overnight to strike surface-to-surface missile launchers believed to be aimed at Israel. The launchers were reportedly part of a broader Iranian offensive capability.

In parallel, Israeli operatives allegedly smuggled vehicles carrying advanced weapons systems into Iran. These systems were used to disable Iranian air defenses, paving the way for Israeli aircraft to assert air dominance over Iranian territory.

The official credited the operation to “groundbreaking thinking, bold planning, and surgical operation of advanced technologies,” emphasizing that Israeli agents and special forces operated “in the heart of Iran while totally evading the eyes of local intelligence.”