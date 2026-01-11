Iran points out '600 Mossad agents' behind protests in country

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have identified a group of 600 Mossad agents in country allegedly involved in instigating protests in the country.

Iran’s Handala group of hackers affiliated with Pasdaran have published identity papers of 600 Mossad agents within the country, Telegram channel of Tasnim news agency reported. The group reported unveiling of an Israeli agent “coordinating Mossad operations in Iran.”

A PDF document including a list of names and phone numbers from Iran, UK, Canada, Israel and other countries have also been included. The list included some names written in Hebrew and several other Iranian names have been given in English.

“The group then released multiple videos, which they claimed were taken outside the home of a Mossad agent, whom they accused of playing ‘a major role in organizing and directing networks behind the unrest inside Iran.’”

According to the report, all Mossad agents maintain contact with a person known as Mehrdad Rahimi, who is said to serve as the Mossad’s official in Iran and who is involved in sowing of chaos and terror.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused the Mossad of interfering in the protests in Iran. “These protests, which stemmed from genuine grievances, are being manipulated by Iran’s rivals from outside. The Mossad does not hide this,” he said in an interview broadcast on TRT.

“They are using these grievances to pit the Iranian people against the Iranian government. I do not see the outcome that Israel is hoping for. The Iranian people must not suffer or be attacked in any way. The current issues need to be addressed as quickly as possible through negotiations, especially with the US and the West.

“In other words, Israel’s support through the protests must be prevented. We are prepared to act on this matter by using any means [necessary],” he warned.