Iran postpones state funeral for Khamenei: state TV

TEHRAN: Iran announced that a state funeral for supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which had been planned for Wednesday evening in Tehran, was postponed “in anticipation of unprecedented turnout,” state television reported.

“The farewell ceremony for the martyred Imam has been postponed. The new date will be announced later,” Iranian television reported on Wednesday after Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes over the weekend.

Earlier Iran announced to hold a three-day state funeral for supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “Starting at 10:00 pm (1830 GMT), the faithful will be able to pay a final homage to the body of the martyred guide of the nation, by visiting the Imam Khomenei grand mosque” in Tehran, Irna said, citing a statement from the Islamic Development Coordination Council.

Khamenei was 86 years old when he was killed, and will be buried in his home city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran.

Iran says ‘trying’ to swiftly appoint new supreme leader

Iran said on Wednesday it was trying to swiftly appoint a new supreme leader after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes on the weekend.

“We are all trying,” said Ahmad Khatami, a member of the Assembly of Experts for Leadership which is responsible for selecting a new leader.

“God willing, the leader will be appointed at the earliest opportunity. We are close, but the situation is a war situation,” he told state TV.