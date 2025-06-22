Iran promises to resist US attacks ‘with all its might’

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement slamming the US’s latest strikes on its nuclear facilities as a “gross and unprecedented violation” of international law, and saying it has the right to resist such “aggression”.

“The world must not forget that it was the United States that, in the midst of a diplomatic process, betrayed diplomacy” by supporting Israel’s “aggressive action”, and is now waging “a dangerous war against Iran”, the ministry said in a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The ministry said it has become clear that the US “adheres to no rules or ethics, and in order to advance the aims of a genocidal and occupying regime, spares no lawlessness or crime”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers it its right to stand with all its might against US military aggression and the crimes committed by this rogue regime, and to defend the security and national interests of Iran,” it added.

It is worth mentioning here that President Donald Trump said the US military has carried out a “very successful attack” on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Click here for latest updates on Israel-Iran war

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.”

Trump added that “all planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors.”

Donald Trump’s announcement came just two days after he said he would decide “within two weeks” whether to join key ally Israel in attacking Iran.

Earlier on Saturday there were reports that US B-2 bombers — which carry so-called “bunker buster” bombs — were headed out of the United States.

Trump did not say what kind of US planes or munitions were involved.

Tehran had threatened reprisals on US forces in the Middle East if Trump attacked but the US president called for “peace.”

“There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!” he said.