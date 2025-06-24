Iran reacts to Israeli claim of missile attack after US-Qatar mediated ceasefire

News about a missile attack by Iran on Israel after the ceasefire between the two countries took effect is “denied”, Iranian media reported, quoting state TV.

As we reported earlier, the Israeli military said it detected launches from Iran to which Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel would respond “forcefully”.

Its military defence systems are operating to intercept the threat, it said, instructing the public to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.

The announcement came less than three hours after Trump said a ceasefire between Israel and Iran was “now in effect”.

Israel earlier said it had agreed to “bilateral ceasefire” with Iran proposed by US President Donald Trump, following 12 days of war.

“Last night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the cabinet… to announce that Israel had achieved all the objectives of Operation ‘Rising Lion’ and much more,” the government said in a statement, adding that it had removed “an immediate dual existential threat: nuclear and ballistic”.

“Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defence and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat,” the statement said, adding that “Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.”

“THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The US leader had earlier said the truce would be a phased 24-hour process beginning at around 0400 GMT Tuesday, with Iran unilaterally halting all operations first. He said Israel would follow suit 12 hours later.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed gratitude toward the Iranian armed forces who punished Israel for its aggression until the very last minute.

“The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am,” Araghchi wrote on X social media platform.

“Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute.”

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday a complete ceasefire between Israel and Iran, ending the 12-day war.