Iran rejects claims of involvement in plot against Israeli embassy

TEHRAN: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected on Thursday allegations his government was involved in a plot to target the Israeli embassy in London, following the arrest of seven Iranian nationals.

British police said seven Iranian nationals were arrested on suspicion of “terrorism offences” in separate operations — three on Saturday and four on Sunday.

Britain’s interior minister Yvette Cooper said the arrests came amid heightened concerns about Iranian activities.

The Times newspaper reported that the arrests followed an alleged plot to target the Israeli embassy in London, but officials have not commented.

“Iran in no uncertain terms categorically rejects any involvement in such actions and confirms that we have not been informed of any allegations via proper diplomatic channels,” said Araghchi in a post on X.

“Iran has urged the UK to engage so that we may assist any probe into credible allegations,” he added, noting that the “timing and lack of engagement suggest that something is amiss,” without elaborating.

Iran has called for immediate clarification on the arrests and for consular access to the detainees.

On Wednesday, Iran’s ambassador to Britain Ali Mousavi discussed the arrests in a meeting with UK Middle East minister Hamish Falconer, emphasising the importance of “respect for their rights and due process,” the Iranian embassy said on X.

The arrests came as talks between Iran and the United States aimed at exploring a potential nuclear agreement were delayed last weekend, with mediator Oman citing “logistical reasons.”

A meeting between Iranian diplomats and representatives of Britain, France, and Germany scheduled for May 2 was postponed following the delay in US-Iran talks.

“There is a history of third parties bent on derailing diplomacy and provoking escalation resorting to desperate measures, including false flag operations,” said Araghchi.

“Iran stands ready to engage to shed light on what has truly transpired.”