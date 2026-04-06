Iran rejects US ceasefire proposal and warns against further aggression

Iran has rejected the United States’ self-proclaimed proposals for a ceasefire, warning that any resulting pauses would only enable adversaries to regroup and commit further acts against the nation, state media reported.

According to Press TV, on Monday, Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, addressed a 15-point American proposal aimed at ending the ongoing aggression from Washington towards the Islamic Republic, which was communicated through intermediaries.

The proposal reportedly requests that Iran abandon its peaceful nuclear activities, limit its defensive missile program, and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Iran has categorically rejected the first two conditions.

Baghaei asserted that Iran will not accept unilateral “ceasefire” pledges. He emphasized the need for a definitive end to aggression and called for compensation for the extensive damage to infrastructure.

He dismissed the demands from Washington as “highly excessive and unusual,” citing U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to target vital infrastructure if Iran did not comply.

Baghaei pointed out that Washington’s purported pursuit of diplomacy contradicts its ongoing actions against the Iranian nation. He stated that issuing threats and endorsing Israeli atrocities amounts to a war crime.

He reminded the public of the U.S.’s history of breaking trust, stating, “All our attention must be focused on defending the country.” Despite finding the American proposal “completely unacceptable,” Iran has prepared a document outlining its own demands based on national interests, which will be communicated clearly when necessary.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also warned of false-flag attacks being plotted by the US and Israel, including in Europe, to justify further aggression. “The concept of a false flag [attack] is neither a claim nor a conspiracy theory; it has been repeatedly carried out by the US and the regime… We invite everyone to remain aware of the US’s and the Zionist regime’s actions.”

Finally, he denounced the IAEA’s silence regarding attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, concluding that the UN watchdog’s inaction and refusal to condemn the strike attempts to “normalize” these atrocities.