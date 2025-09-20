Iran sanctions: Pakistan warns UN vote risks regional instability

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has cautioned that the failure of a UN Security Council resolution aimed at preventing the reimposition of economic sanctions on Iran could fuel further instability in an already volatile region.

The resolution, tabled by South Korea as president of the 15-member Security Council, was aimed at stopping the automatic reinstatement—or “snapback”—of UN sanctions on Iran. However, the resolution failed to pass, and the sanctions are now expected to come back into force on September 27, 2025.

Four Countries — Pakistan, Russia, China and Algeria — had backed the resolution, failing to secure the nine required for adoption. Nine members voted against sanctions relief, while two countries abstained.

“Diplomacy and intimidation do not go together,” Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said after the vote which he warned risked instability in the region.

“As an immediate neighbour and friend of Iran, we do not favour any action which risks destabilizing a region that is already mired in multiple crises. This region cannot afford further tensions,” he said. “We believe that even at this stage, diplomacy should be given a chance.”

The snapback mechanism was triggered last month by France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, following claims that Iran was not in compliance with the 2015 nuclear agreement. Once triggered, the mechanism automatically reinstates all pre-deal UN sanctions on Iran.

Read More: UN Security Council blocks bid to end Iran sanctions

Those penalties included a conventional arms embargo, restrictions on ballistic missile development, asset freezes, travel bans and a ban on producing nuclear-related technology. Iran is already reeling from a 12-day war with Israel and a decades-long financial crisis.