Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel

TEHRAN: Iran said on Tuesday that at least 610 civilians had been killed and more than 4,700 wounded in the Islamic republic since the start of the war with Israel on June 13.

“They are all civilians,” health ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour said, announcing the increase from the previously reported toll of more than 400 dead and 3,056 wounded.

“Over the past 12 days, hospitals… have been confronted with extremely harrowing scenes,” he wrote on social media platform X.

Those killed in the Israeli strikes included 13 children, the youngest of whom was two months old, the ministry said, as well as five doctors and rescue workers.

The ministry also said seven hospitals and nine ambulances had been damaged in the Israeli attacks.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel is “NOW IN EFFECT.”

“THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The US leader had earlier said the truce would be a phased 24-hour process beginning at around 0400 GMT Tuesday, with Iran unilaterally halting all operations first. He said Israel would follow suit 12 hours later.