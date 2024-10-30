Iran says missile production unaffected by Israel strikes

Iran said on Wednesday that its production of missiles remained intact, following Israeli air strikes targeting such facilities last week.

“There has been no interruption in the process of producing offensive systems such as missiles,” Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh told reporters.

“The enemy tried to damage both our defensive and offensive systems,” he added.

Israel launched strikes on military sites in Iran on Saturday, citing Tehran’s October 1 missile attack that followed the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said later that the strikes “hit Iran’s defence capabilities and missile production”.

Iran’s armed forces said the attack killed four soldiers and caused “limited damage” to a few radar systems. Iranian media said a civilian was also killed.

Israel has warned Iran against retaliating, while Tehran, asserting it does not seek war, vowed an “appropriate response”.