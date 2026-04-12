Iran says success of diplomacy hinges on other side’s ‘seriousness’

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran has stated that the success of the diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the other party.

The spokesperson revealed that over the past 24 hours, key issues were discussed with the United States, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear programme, war reparations, and the lifting of sanctions.

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The US delegation has left for Washington without a deal with Iran.

Earllier. the Iranian delegation participated in the talks following a decision by the United States to release frozen Iranian assets and force the Israeli regime to end its aggression on Lebanon.

This was one of Iran’s demands in its 10-point plan, which Tehran had previously presented to Washington through intermediaries as part of its response to a US proposal for a ceasefire.

According to the statement issued by Iran’s top security body on Wednesday, the United States agreed to a 10-point proposal that calls for no new aggression against Iran, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of uranium enrichment, removal of all primary and secondary sanctions, termination of all anti-Iran UN Security Council resolutions as well as IAEA Board of Governors resolutions, payment of compensation to Iran, withdrawal of US combat forces from the region and cessation of war on all fronts, including against the Islamic Resistance of Lebanon (Hezbollah).

US President Donald Trump called the plan “a workable basis on which to negotiate.”