Iran shoots down Israeli drone, F-35 jet: Reports

TEHRAN: The state broadcaster IRIB is reporting that Iranian forces shot down an Israeli Hermes drone in Isfahan. It published footage of the downed unmanned aircraft used for surveillance.

Meanwhile, the official IRNA news agency reported that Iranian forces destroyed a hostile F-35 fighter in the Javadabad area of Varamin city.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

The claims came after the Wall Street Journal reported that Israel is running low on defensive Arrow interceptors and says this could impact the country’s ability to shoot down the long-range ballistic missiles from Iran.

The Journal cited an anonymous US official.

The person told the newspaper that the US has been aware of the capacity problem for months and that Washington has been augmenting Israel’s defences with systems on the ground, at sea and in the air.

The Journal said the Israeli military declined to comment “on matters related to munitions”.

Iran and Israel launched new missile strikes at each other on Wednesday as the air war between the two longtime enemies entered a sixth day amid a call from U.S. President Donald Trump for Tehran’s unconditional surrender.

The Israeli military said two barrages of Iranian missiles were launched toward Israel in the first two hours of Wednesday morning. Explosions were heard over Tel Aviv.

Israel told residents in a southwestern area of Tehran to evacuate so its air force could strike Iranian military installations. Iranian news websites said Israel was attacking a university linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the east of the capital.

Iranian news websites said Israel was also attacking a university linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the country’s east, and the Khojir ballistic missile facility near Tehran, which was also targeted by Israeli airstrikes last October.