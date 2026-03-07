Iran hits hotel and residential buildings in Bahrain

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) of Bahrain has stated that Iran has hit a hotel and two residential buildings in the capital, Manama.

Authorities confirmed that no one was killed in the incident. Civil defence teams successfully extinguished a fire that broke out in a flat within one of the affected buildings.

The strike comes amid widening tensions across the Gulf region, with Iran carrying out missile and drone attacks in response to ongoing military actions against it.

Bahrain Defence Force intercepted 75 missiles and 123 drones since start of attacks

Bahrain’s armed forces said on Thursday that the kingdom’s air defence systems had destroyed 75 missiles and 123 drones since the start of what it described as Iranian attacks targeting the country.

In a statement, the Bahrain Defence Force said its personnel had demonstrated a high level of operational readiness and vigilance in responding to the threats, emphasising their role in protecting the kingdom and safeguarding national security.

The force said the use of ballistic missiles and drones against civilian sites and private property constituted a “serious violation of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter,” adding that such attacks posed a direct threat to regional peace and security.

Authorities also issued a public advisory urging residents to remain indoors and avoid leaving their homes except when absolutely necessary, while exercising maximum caution.