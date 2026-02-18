Tehran: German ambassador summoned over 'anti-Iranian activities'

Iran has summoned the German ambassador-designate in protest over “anti-Iranian activities” in Germany and “destructive” positions taken by German politicians, state radio reported on Wednesday, citing the government in Tehran.

During a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Tehran, Axel Dittmann was informed of the Iranian government’s protest. It was initially unclear when the meeting took place.

The German Foreign Office confirmed the diplomat’s summoning, but did not offer further details.

On Saturday, a huge demonstration against Iran’s crackdown on protests drew some 250,000 people in Munich, according to police estimates. The figure is the highest for an Iran demonstration in Germany.

Several German politicians expressed their solidarity with the protesters.

The demonstrators expressed support for Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last shah, who was overthrown in 1979. Pahlavi, the most prominent voice of the revolutionary movement in Iran, lives in exile in the United States.

The 65-year-old addressed the crowd in person late on Saturday and reaffirmed his desire to lead Iran into a democratic future with free elections. He expressed his gratitude for the solidarity shown by many nations. “We are not alone,” he added.

The the news agency of the US-based Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRANA) says more than 7,000 people died in the crackdown by Iranian authorities on anti-government protests triggered by severe economic conditions.

The unrest erupted in late December and turned most violent on January 8-9. Although the protests have since subsided, activists are still counting the dead and fear the toll could rise further.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has also criticized the Iranian leadership. In mid-January, he said he expected political change in Iran in light of the mass anti-government protests there.