Iran targets Tel Aviv with Kheibar Shekan missiles

TEHRAN: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the launch of the 33rd wave of attacks under Operation True Promise 4.

According to the IRGC, the latest wave has been named “Labbaik Ya Khamenei”, in reference to Ali Khamenei. The force claimed that Tel Aviv was targeted using Kheibar Shekan missiles carrying one-tonne warheads.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In addition, the IRGC said the operation also targeted the US Navy’s United States Fifth Fleet Headquarters as part of the ongoing campaign.

The statement further claimed that all Kheibar Shekan missiles successfully struck their designated targets.

Earlier, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) released details of its military operations against Iran over the past 10 days, claiming that more than 5,000 targets were struck during the campaign.

According to CENTCOM, more than 50 vessels belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy were either destroyed or severely damaged during the strikes. Officials said operations are prioritising locations considered to pose an immediate threat.

The US military reported that the attacks involved strategic bombers including the B-1 Lancer, B-2 Spirit and B-52 Stratofortress. Fighter aircraft such as the F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F/A-18 Super Hornet, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II were also deployed in the strikes.