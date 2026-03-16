Iran thanks Pakistan for solidarity against US-Israeli aggression

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday expressed gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for showing solidarity with Iran in the face of aggression by the United States and Israel.

In a message on X, Araghchi said, “On these blessed, divine, and spiritual moments of Ramadan, I sincerely thank the government and people of Pakistan for expressing full support and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran against US and Israeli aggression.”

He added that Iran, with complete reliance on Allah Almighty, remains steadfast in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier, Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah said Pakistan’s leadership is in close contact with Muslim countries regarding the evolving regional situation. Speaking to a private TV channel, he mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and also visited Saudi Arabia as part of diplomatic engagements.

ان بابرکت، الٰہی اور روحانی دنوں اور گھڑیوں میں،

میں حکومت اور عوامِ پاکستان کا تہہِ دل سے شکریہ ادا کرتا ہوں کہ انہوں نے امریکہ اور صہیونی رجیم کی جارحیت کے مقابلے میں عوام اور حکومتِ اسلامی جمہوریہ ایران کے ساتھ اپنی یکجہتی اور حمایت کا بھرپور اظہار کیا۔ — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 16, 2026

Rana Sanaullah said Pakistan maintains a defence agreement with Saudi Arabia and remains committed to it. He expressed hope that discussions between the Saudi leadership and the Iranian president would contribute to improving regional stability. He also emphasized that Iran should avoid targeting Muslim countries, particularly Saudi Arabia.

On regional security, the adviser stressed that Pakistan does not seek control over Afghanistan nor intends to harm it, but aims only to prevent any potential threats to its own security.

Commenting on the change of governors in Sindh and Balochistan, Rana Sanaullah said both posts would be filled by members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He clarified that no commitment had ever been made to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) regarding the Sindh governor’s position.