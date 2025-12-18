Iran’s Hormuz Island turns red after heavy rainfall

Torrential rain has transformed the coastal waters of Hormuz Island in Iran, a deep red, after overflow from the island’s iron-rich cliffs poured into the sea overnight.

The striking scenes followed around 100mm of rainfall, about five times the country’s monthly average, which hit the region after what authorities describe as Iran’s worst drought in half a century.

Videos shared online show fast-flowing rainwater carrying red soil from the island’s cliffs across beaches and into the surrounding waters, temporarily colouring parts of the coastline, including the well-known Red Beach.

The natural phenomenon quickly drew global attention on social media, with some users comparing the images to biblical events.

Scientists, however, say Hormuz Island contains high concentrations of iron oxide, which produces an intense red colour when mixed with water.

“Good thing people today are smart enough to know the science and ignore the superstitions,” one social media user said.

Hormuz Island lies in the Strait of Hormuz and is known for its colourful landscape, earning it the nickname “Rainbow Island”. Its mineral-rich terrain becomes particularly vivid at sunrise and sunset, making it a popular destination for photographers.

Elsewhere in Hormozgan province, authorities closed several roads due to flooding caused by the heavy rain.

In other parts of Iran, residents welcomed the downpours after months of water shortages and government-imposed rationing.

Rainfall across the country has decreased by about 89 per cent this year compared with the long-term average, according to official estimates.

Since the turn of the millennium, multiple Iranian scientists have warned about climate change-induced droughts and Iran’s ever-increasing water use.

Reservoirs supplying Tehran have been a particular concern, with groundwater levels reported to have dropped to below 10 percent in some areas.