JD Vance says 'the ball is in Iran's court' to move peace talks further

US Vice President JD Vance has stated that “significant progress” has been made in negotiations with Iran following the Islamabad Talks.

“Whether we have further conversations, whether we ultimately get to a deal, I really think the ball is in the Iranian court, because we put a lot on the table,” Vance said in a Fox News interview.

اسلام آباد میں ایران کےساتھ بات چیت میں سب کچھ خراب نہیں ہوا، امریکی نائب صدرجےڈی وینس#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/A7kiwuCDTd — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) April 13, 2026

JD Vance stressed that Iran must not attempt to acquire nuclear weapons, adding that Washington has made it clear to Tehran that nuclear material must be removed from the country.

JD Vance further stated that the United States has clearly defined its red lines in discussions with Iran.

He also accused Iran of engaging in “economic terrorism” against the world. Expressing cautious optimism, the US Vice President said he hoped progress would be made regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Vance told Fox, “We need to see the Strait of Hormuz fully open. And this is, frankly, one of the things where the Iranians tried to move the goalposts during the negotiation.”

The fragile 14-day ceasefire with Iran, which began last week, was premised in part on Tehran agreeing to reopen the strait, JD Vance said.

All of America’s “red lines” for a peace deal stem from the position that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, the vice president said.