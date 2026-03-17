Iran war: Over 5,600 Pakistanis returned via Gwadar, Chagai, says Balochistan CM

QUETTA: Since start of Iran war on 28 February, a total of 5,615 Pakistani citizens have returned from Iran through the districts of Gwadar and Chagai, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti confirmed on Tuesday.

The confirmation was made by the Balochistan CM on his official X account.

The chief minister added that 2,117 Iranian drivers and 431 other foreign nationals have also crossed into Pakistan during this period. The district administrations of Gwadar and Chagai have been actively involved in ensuring that all travellers receive assistance and reach their destinations safely.

Balochistan CM Sarfaraz Bugti highlighted that the Balochistan government remains fully committed to providing smooth transit services at the border and facilitating the welfare of returning citizens.

28 فروری سے گزشتہ رات تک ایران سے مجموعی طور پر 5,615 پاکستانی شہری ضلع گوادر اور ضلع چاغی کے راستے وطن واپس پہنچ چکے ہیں۔ اس کے علاوہ 2,117 ایرانی ڈرائیورز سمیت 431 دیگر غیرملکی شہری بھی ایران سے پاکستان داخل ہوئے ہیں۔ گوادر اور چاغی کی ضلعی انتظامیہ نے تمام مسافروں کی خصوصی… — Sarfraz Bugti (@PakSarfrazbugti) March 16, 2026

The US and Israeli militaries are attacking Iran for a third week. Iranian forces are also carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israel and US bases across the Middle East. The closure of Strait of Hormuz has put global financial and energy markets full of volatility.