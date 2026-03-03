Iran war: Israel wants to extend its influence to Pakistan’s borders, says Khawaja Asif

Islamabad: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that the Zionist agenda behind the Iran war includes bringing Israel’s influence right up to Pakistan’s border.

He issued the remarks on X amid heightened tensions in the region following the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the US-Israeli strikes on Iran. He warned that the strategic objectives of Western and allied powers could threaten Pakistan’s security.

Asif described Zionism as a threat to humanity. He said that from the establishment of Israel on Palestinian land to the present day, every catastrophe and war imposed on the Islamic world reflects the direct or indirect influence of Zionist ideology and the Israeli state.

He further said that Zionism has controlled the global economic system for decades and that major world powers are effectively held hostage by Zionism.

Highlighting Pakistan’s strategic position, the defence minister said by the grace and help of Allah, the country is a nuclear power and that the strength of its armed forces is globally recognised. He paid tribute to Pakistan’s martyrs and veterans for safeguarding national sovereignty and acknowledged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for conducting the country’s nuclear tests, which, he said, demonstrated Pakistan’s nuclear capability to the world.

Referring to the ongoing tensions involving Iran, Asif claimed that despite Iran’s willingness to reach an agreement, war had been imposed upon it. He said that part of the broader agenda is to extend Israel’s influence to Pakistan’s borders.

“Despite Iran’s readiness for agreement, a war has been imposed upon them, and its agenda, orchestrated by the Zionists, includes bringing Israel’s influence right up to Pakistan’s border”, Asif stated.

He further stated that a joint alignment of Afghanistan, Iran, and India against Pakistan could result in increased hostility, insecure borders, and efforts to encircle the country, ultimately attempting to weaken it strategically.

Asif urged all Pakistanis, regardless of political or religious affiliation, to recognise what he described as a conspiracy against the country and to remain united.

Concluding his statement, he prayed for unity in the Islamic world, freedom for Palestine, and strength and security for Pakistan.