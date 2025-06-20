Iran won’t hold negotiations until Israeli aggression stops

Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi has said Tehran won’t hold negotiations until Israeli aggression stops.

“We have told them as long as the aggression continues, talks will be pointless,” the Iran foreign minister said while speaking to local media on Friday

Araghchi said he will meet with European sides on Saturday, stressing that Iran will never agree to hold talks on its missile capability.

Meanwhile, Araghchi said that he will hold negotiations with the foreign ministers of EU troika including France, Germany and UK tomorrow June 21 since they (Europeans) have requested for bilateral talks.

He added that the talks will focus on Iran nuclear program to find a diplomatic solution to it.

Click here for all updates about Iran-Israel war

He further said that so far everyne must have realized the power of Iran’s missile, stressing that Iran will by no means agree to hold talks on its missile capability as the missiles are defensive capablity.

The foreign minister of Iran continued to report that the UN Security Council will hold a meeting at the request of Russia, China, Pakistan and Algeria and some other members of the council.

He went on to say that Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stood alongside the armed forces of the country since the outbreak of war on June 13.