Iranian body to meet within a day to choose next supreme leader: local media

A member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts said Saturday the body would meet within a day to choose the country’s next supreme leader, Iranian media reported.

“With divine assistance, this session will occur within the next twenty-four hours,” said Hossein Mozafari, one of the assembly’s 88 members, cited by the Fars news agency.

The statement came a week after the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli attack.

Mozafari also urged Iranians to “refrain from any speculation and the spreading of rumors regarding this matter” as the assembly has not yet convened for a session.