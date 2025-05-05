Iranian FM lands in Islamabad

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is in Islamabad on an official visit to hold talks with Pakistani leadership to strengthen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

He was received by Additional Secretary West Asia Syed Asad Gillani, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, and other senior officials.

During his visit, he will hold important meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

The visit of Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi is expected to further strengthen the existing ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

According to a Foreign Office statement, this high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted and strong relationship between Pakistan and the brotherly nation of Iran.

It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments.