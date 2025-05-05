web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, May 5, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Iranian FM lands in Islamabad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is in Islamabad on an official visit to hold talks with Pakistani leadership to strengthen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

He was received by Additional Secretary West Asia Syed Asad Gillani, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, and other senior officials.

During his visit, he will hold important meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

The visit of Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi is expected to further strengthen the existing ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

According to a Foreign Office statement, this high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted and strong relationship between Pakistan and the brotherly nation of Iran.

It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.