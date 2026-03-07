Indian journalist who visited Israel claims massive destruction caused by Iranian missiles

New Delhi: An Indian journalist, Brijmohan Singh, has claimed that Iranian missile strikes caused significant destruction in Israel, alleging that the Israeli government is concealing the true scale of the damage and casualties.

Brijmohan Singh Raghuvanshi, head of Sadhna Plus News, shared his observations after returning to India from Israel, where he had travelled to cover Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. According to reports, Singh and several other Indian journalists were stranded in Israel after flights were cancelled following escalating tensions and attacks involving Israel, the United States, and Iran.

Singh recounted his experience during the conflict and described the situation he witnessed. He shared his account with Yashwant Singh, the founding editor of Bhadas4Media.

According to the journalist, Iranian missile strikes caused severe destruction in different areas of Israel. He claimed that even underground bunkers about 100 feet deep were not completely safe during the attacks.

“When a missile strikes, it does not differentiate between whether you are Indian or Israeli,” he said. “People believe bunkers guarantee safety, but I saw people dying even in deep underground shelters.”

Singh also alleged that strict media restrictions were imposed in Israel during the conflict. He said journalists were not allowed to film dead bodies or injured people and were also restricted from visiting hospitals to verify the number of casualties.

“We were not allowed to record images of the dead or wounded, and we could not go to hospitals,” he said, adding that details about attack locations and casualties were often withheld.

The journalist further claimed that in some cases officials reported only a single casualty, while local residents told reporters that entire families had been killed in missile strikes.

He also questioned the effectiveness of Israel’s defence technology, claiming that in some instances missiles struck without warning sirens.

“People say Israel has very advanced technology, but one morning there were no sirens and missiles struck suddenly,” he said. “It becomes difficult to determine when drones or missiles will hit.”

The Israeli government has not publicly responded to the specific claims made by the journalist.

