Iranian President to arrive in Pakistan on state visit tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to arrive here Saturday for a two-day state visit to Pakistan on August 2–3, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Dr. Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, senior ministers, and other high-ranking officials, according to a Foreign Office press release.

During his stay, President Pezeshkian will meet with President Asif Ali Zardari, and hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

This marks Dr. Pezeshkian’s first official visit to Pakistan as the President of Iran. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last visited Iran on May 26, 2025. The visit is expected to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during his official visit to Tehran, Iranian media reported.

During the meeting, Naqvi conveyed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s message of goodwill and best wishes to the Iranian leadership. He also congratulated the Iranian nation on what he described as a “historic victory against Zionist aggression.”

He also recalled Islamabad’s swift and unequivocal condemnation of Israel’s aggression, stating that Pakistan was among the first countries to denounce the regime’s aggression and affirm Iran’s legitimate right to self-defense.

During a meeting with Mohsin Naqvi, President Pezeshkian said that politicians and decision-makers across the Islamic world must recognize this sinister strategy of the Zionist regime and counter it by strengthening unity and solidarity among Muslim nations.