Iranian Rial demand goes high in Pakistan 

The demand for the Iranian rial has risen sharply in Pakistan, with the currency gaining nearly fourfold against the local rupee in recent weeks.

Exchange companies report a growing rush of buyers, as individuals increasingly turn to the Iranian currency in hopes of further appreciation.

The trend comes amid ongoing diplomatic engagement between Iran and the United States, which has influenced market expectations.

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Citizens are buying Iranian Rial to become ‘crorepati’

Traders say the surge is also being supported by increased cross-border trade, particularly in petroleum products, where transactions are believed to be contributing to higher demand for the rial.

At the same time, prevailing economic conditions and geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran have added complexity to the currency’s movement.

Analysts note that the shift reflects a broader pattern of investors exploring alternative currencies during periods of uncertainty.

Experts caution, however, that such trends can be volatile and driven by speculation rather than long-term fundamentals.