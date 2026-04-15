Iranian rial smuggling case: Arrested suspects make key revelations

KARACHI: Suspects arrested in a massive Iranian currency smuggling case have made key revelations during interrogation, exposing details of a well-organized network, ARY News reported.

According to police, the accused confessed that they had received the consignment of Iranian currency from Quetta Airport Road and were tasked with delivering it to Sohrab Goth in Karachi, where a dealer was expected to contact them directly upon arrival.

The suspects revealed that the delivery deal was finalized for Rs200,000, while the smugglers used female relatives as cover, instructing them to travel under the pretext of medical check-ups. The group included the smuggler’s mother, wife, and other relatives.

During questioning, one of the accused stated that demand for Iranian currency had surged in the market following the easing of tensions between United States and Iran, particularly at money exchange outlets.

Police further disclosed that the two vehicles carrying the currency travelled together from Quetta to Karachi via multiple routes, managing to avoid detection as the hidden cash was concealed inside vehicle tyres, which were not inspected during transit.

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Earlier, Authorities had foiled a major attempt to smuggle billions of Iranian rials into Karachi and arrested nine members of an inter-provincial gang, including women.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari Malik Sanghar, the group was attempting to smuggle approximately 29.69 billion Iranian rials into the city.

He said the suspects had concealed the currency inside the tyres of two vehicles in a sophisticated attempt to evade detection. The operation is being described as one of the biggest currency smuggling busts in recent years.

SSP Sanghar added that the gang used multiple routes to transport the smuggled currency from Iran through Balochistan into Karachi.

All nine arrested suspects have been handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation.

Authorities said further inquiries are underway to determine the full network behind the smuggling operation.