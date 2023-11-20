29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, November 20, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Iran’s Ambassador meets Caretaker CM Maqbool Baqar

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Maqbool Baqar has expressed hope that the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline issue will be resolved soon, ARY News reported on Monday.

Caretaker CM was talking with Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam, who called on him today.

Maqbool Baqar talking to Iran’s envoy said that the border market has opened between the two countries. Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam has said that two more markets along the border would also open soon.

“Annual bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran has reached to 2.4 billion dollars, which will reach to five billion dollars,” Sindh CM and Iran’s envoy said while exchangint views.

Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam that a road and rail project from Islamabad to Iran, has been under consideration.

Caretaker CM Maqbool Baqar expressed hope that the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project issue will also be resolved soon.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.