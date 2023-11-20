Iran’s Ambassador meets Caretaker CM Maqbool Baqar

KARACHI: Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Maqbool Baqar has expressed hope that the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline issue will be resolved soon, ARY News reported on Monday.

Caretaker CM was talking with Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam, who called on him today.

Maqbool Baqar talking to Iran’s envoy said that the border market has opened between the two countries. Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam has said that two more markets along the border would also open soon.

“Annual bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran has reached to 2.4 billion dollars, which will reach to five billion dollars,” Sindh CM and Iran’s envoy said while exchangint views.

Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam that a road and rail project from Islamabad to Iran, has been under consideration.

Caretaker CM Maqbool Baqar expressed hope that the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project issue will also be resolved soon.