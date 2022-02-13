Iran’s interior minister to visit Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi will be visiting Pakistan on Monday (tomorrow) on the invitation from Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, ARY NEWS reported.

The interior ministry while detailing the visit shared that Sheikh Rasheed will welcome the visiting dignitary at the Noor Khan Airbase in Islamabad.

“The interior minister of Iran will meet several top government functionaries during his visit to Pakistan,” it said and added that a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan was also scheduled for Monday.

Sheikh Rasheed will also hold delegation-level talks with Ahmad Vahidi and discuss border management and the exchange of prisoners between the two countries.

In October 2021, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has emphasized enhanced economic integration and regional connectivity for peace and prosperity in the region.

Addressing a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran, he said the interests of Pakistan and Iran are allied.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said both the countries want peace, stability and prosperity in the region and realize that we have an important role to play.

He said history will judge us because Afghanistan is going through a critical period and the people of Afghanistan deserve peace and tranquillity. Qureshi said we as neighbours stand by them in these difficult times.

