Iran’s President Raisi accepts PM Imran Khan’s request for state visit

Tehran: Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on Monday accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request for a state visit to Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi conveyed the invitation during his meeting with the Iranian president in Tehran on Monday.

“Foreign Minister Qureshi extended an invitation, on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan to President Raisi to visit Pakistan,” a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Ministry read. “President Raisi accepted the invitation.”

Qureshi congratulated Raisi for his election victory. He reiterated Pakistan’s wishes for cooperation in all sectors for strengthening bilateral ties.

He thanked the Iranian president for his support on the Kashmir issue.

The foreign minister informed Raisi of Pakistan’s take and highlighted a coordinated approach regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi, speaking about the importance of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries, said continued consultation is required by its neighbouring countries to bring peace in it.

He added that a peaceful situation will bring economic and political benefits to the region.