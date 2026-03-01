Iran's security chief warns against division attempts after US, Israeli strikes

TEHRAN: Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani warned on Sunday against attempts to divide Iran following the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli strikes.

“Groups seeking to divide Iran should know that we will not tolerate it,” said Larijani, head of the Supreme National Security Council, in an interview broadcast on state TV, calling on Iranians to unite.

Crowds in Iran’s south call for vengeance over Khamenei killing

Crowds gathered on Sunday in Iran’s south to call for vengeance following the killing of supreme leader Ali Khamenei in US and Israeli attacks, local media reported.

Demonstrators carrying portraits of Khamenei in the city of Shiraz called on the armed forces to avenge his death, while chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”, a video carried by Tasnim news agency showed.

Similar gatherings took place elsewhere in Iran including in Tehran and the central city of Yazd.