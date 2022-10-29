Iran’s ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ shows her real face

In a shocking revelation, a young Iranian girl Sahar Tabar also known as ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ revealed her real face in an interview.

The 21-year-old girl who was reportedly jailed for doing 50 surgeries to look like the famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie revealed that the Zombie look was done through makeup, no surgeries.

Back in 2019 when the Iranian girl underwent several surgeries it was claimed that she did it to look like Angelina Jolie. But she went viral when the procedure left her looking like a Zombie.

The Zombie Angelina was arrested for ten years on charges of corruption and blasphemy in 2019.

In a recent interview, she revealed that the Zombie look was just makeup and Photoshop.

