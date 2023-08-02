Iraq enhances Pakistani Arbaeen quota to one hundred thousand

BAGHDAD: Iraq on Wednesday has decided to increase the quota of Pakistan’s pilgrims during Arbaeen from fifty thousand to one hundred thousand, ARY News reported.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who is on a visit to Iraq.

The Iraqi Interior Minister also approved the issuance of individual visas to Pakistani pilgrims from the Iraqi Embassy in Pakistan in addition to group visas. He also assured to reduce the visa fee for Pakistani pilgrims.

On the occasion, Rana Sanaullah thanked his Iraqi counterpart for providing facilities to pilgrims.

Talking to his Iraqi counterpart, the interior minister said that Pakistan respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq. “Islamabad fully supports Baghdad’s efforts of rehabilitation in the country,” he added.

Rana Sanaullah said Iraqi government can benefit from the counter-terrorism expertise of Islamabad’s institutions.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also called on Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid today.

Arbaeen is one of the world’s biggest religious gatherings, keenly obse­rved in Iraq and neighbouring Iran, both Shia majority countries.

The event marks the end of a 40-day mourning period for the killing of Imam Hussein – a founding figure in Shia Islam and grandson of the Prophet Muha­mmad (PBUH) — by the forces of Yazid in 680 AD.